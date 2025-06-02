Expand / Collapse search
Mark Halperin says Democrats investigating cover-up of Biden’s health would be right thing to do

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
Podcast host demands 'real congressional oversight' in alleged Biden coverup Video

'Next Up with Mark Halperin' host Mark Halperin calls for bipartisan unity in investigating new revelations about the Biden administration on 'One Nation.'

Political commentator Mark Halperin said on Sunday that Democratic lawmakers investigating the "cover-up" of former President Joe Biden’s health problems would be good for the country.

In a new interview with Fox News Channel host Brian Kilmeade on "One Nation," Halperin advised the Democratic Party to join the GOP in investigating how the American public was kept in the dark over the true nature of Biden’s mental and physical decline while he was in the White House.

"Democrats should want to investigate that. It’s the right thing to do for the country, for it to be bipartisan, but it's probably good politics for them, too, because they are just now understanding how much their credibility has been hurt by their participation in the cover-up," Halperin said.

BIDEN AIDE INTIMIDATED REPORTER INVESTIGATING FORMER PRESIDENT'S MENTAL DECLINE WITH 'TACIT THREAT:' BOOK

Mark Halperin talks Biden health cover-up

Political commentator Mark Halperin urges the Democratic Party to join the GOP in investigating the "cover-up" of former President Biden's health decline. (Fox News Channel )

Further scrutiny has been placed on Biden’s mental and physical decline in recent weeks as "Original Sin," a newly published book by CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Axios reporter Alex Thompson, alleged that the Biden White House was going all out trying to control the perception of the aging president’s failing health. The book exposes the cover-up of Biden's decline amid his ultimately aborted decision to run for re-election that wound up being a disaster for the Democratic Party.

House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer, R-Ky., sent out interview requests last week to four key Biden White House aides to investigate their alleged roles in working to obscure Biden’s health problems from the media and the public. 

CREDIBILITY CRISIS: WHITE HOUSE REPORTERS SPEAK OUT ON WHETHER BIDEN'S MENTAL DECLINE WAS DELIBERATELY HIDDEN

New book on cover-up of Biden's decline

The newly released book "Original Sin" about Joe Biden's mental and physical fitness during his run for a second term as president, is displayed at a Manhattan bookstore on May 20, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (GETTY IMAGES)

Comer said that these high-ranking staffers worked "behind the scenes" and "ran interference for President Biden" to avoid his worsening condition from being discovered during his time in office.

Halperin told the Fox News host he believes that the GOP opening investigations into this cover-up is a good way forward.

"What I would love to see is – congressional Republicans, as you know, Brian, are now talking about launching an investigation, because there is real congressional oversight to be done here," he said. "How could this possibly have happened? What was the role of the first family? Was the role of the White House aides?" 

Jake Tapper says sources showed no remorse for covering up Biden's decline Video

He noted that it would be smart for the investigation to be bipartisan as well, as Democratic lawmakers "should want" to know what went on here.

"I think it’d be great politics and great for the country for Ron Johnson and the other Republicans on Capitol Hill talking about investigating to invite Democrats to make it a bipartisan investigation. And then let’s see what Democrats do," the commentator added. 

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 