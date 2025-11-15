Laura Loomer teases Georgia move after President Trump says he wants Marjorie Taylor Greene primaried

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservative commentator Laura Loomer set off a fresh wave of speculation Saturday by openly teasing a possible move to Georgia after President Donald Trump withdrew his endorsement of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in a blistering late-night Truth Social post.

Loomer, a staunch Trump ally with roughly 1.8 million followers on X, posted that the President told her he wanted Greene "primaried," then asked her audience a pointed question:

"Should I move to Georgia?"

Her post, paired with Trump’s Truth Social message calling Greene a "ranting lunatic," immediately triggered questions about whether Loomer is positioning herself as a potential challenger in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

Greene has not responded to Loomer’s posts.

Loomer and Greene have publicly attacked each other throughout the year, with their exchanges escalating sharply since summer. In August, the two clashed over Loomer’s criticism of Medal of Honor recipient Florent Groberg, sparking a days-long volley of insults.

Saturday’s posts show Loomer revisiting and escalating those accusations. She described Greene as "no friend to MAGA," accused her of disloyalty dating back to 2021, and resurfaced claims about Greene’s political alliances during the 2022 midterms.

Several of Loomer’s follow-up posts Saturday referenced Greene receiving public support from Democrats, adding fuel to an already volatile public feud.

Trump’s public break with Greene, which he delivered in a lengthy statement late Friday, removed one of the Georgia Republican’s most valuable political assets: the president’s personal endorsement.

In his post, Trump said Greene had become consumed with "complaining," claimed she had "turned left" politically, and said conservative voters in Georgia were already considering a primary challenge. He added that he would give "Complete and Unyielding Support" to the "right person" who enters the race.

Trump did not name any potential challengers.

While Loomer has not announced a campaign, her suggestion of a possible move to Georgia came within hours of Trump’s statement and quickly fueled speculation online that she could test the waters.

If Loomer relocates and enters the 2026 primary, it would pit two highly visible right-wing firebrands against each other in one of the most closely watched House districts in the country.

Georgia’s 14th District remains deeply conservative, meaning the primary is typically the decisive contest. A high-profile rivalry amplified by Trump’s public intervention would almost certainly attract national attention, campaign money, and intense media coverage.

For now, Loomer has offered no formal announcement, only the question.