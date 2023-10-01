Marine Corps relaxes uniform standards due to camouflage shortage

A camouflage shortage in the Marine Corps will lead to service members wearing less regulated uniforms in the near future.

In an Instagram video, Commandant Gen. Eric Smith addressed service members’ concerns over an inability to find and purchase woodland-patterned "cammies" in an ongoing manufacturing shortage. He announced that as the problem continues, local members will be allowed to wear alternate uniforms contrary to Marine standards.

"That problem is going to stay with us until the fall of 2024 when the manufacturer can fill the backlog that has been created after COVID. Until that time, local commanders, battalions and squadrons are authorized to use FROG [flame-resistant organizational gear] gear or [desert-colored] cammies to mitigate," Smith said.

He added, "What we cannot have is a situation where a Marine is wearing unserviceable cammies, because that looks bad for the Corps, and we can’t have a situation where that Marine is being given a hard time about those unserviceable cammies. We’re going to get this fixed, but it’s going to take a little patience."

Despite this announcement, desert cammies appear to be out of stock on the My Navy Exchange, the retail chain operated by the United States Navy. The website reported that the desert cammies will also be back in stock by fall 2024.

The shortage was first reported in summer 2022 according to Marine spokesman Maj. John Parry in a report by the Marine Corps Times. Marine recruits ordinarily receive three utility uniforms in the woodland color and two in the desert color. However, as of recently, Parry reported recruits receiving two woodland and one desert uniform with many new Marines now training in FROG gear despite being "designated for deployment issue only."

"The guidance to battalion and squadron leaders and above is to make decisions that uphold the high standards of our service while maintaining mission readiness and reducing overall impact on daily operations," Parry said in an emailed statement to Marine Corps Times.

"This does not mean a Marine may make a decision unilaterally to wear a different uniform or civilian attire due to a serviceability issue with their designated uniform of the day," he added.

The Marine Corps did not respond for a comment to FOX News Digital.

The woodland camouflage has been the standard year-round uniform for the Marine Corps since 2016. USMC Seasonal Uniform Guidance EASONAL reads, "During the winter season, the woodland MCCUU will be worn with sleeves down and the designated seasonal service uniform will be Service ‘B.’" Upon transition to the summer season, effective with the move to DST, the woodland MCCUU will still be worn; however, sleeves will be rolled up and the designated season service uniform will be Service ‘C.’"

