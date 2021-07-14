Marco Rubio slams Twitter for not blocking Cuban regime officials: 'They're hypocrites'

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., the son of Cuban immigrants, joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to call out Twitter over their "double standard" policies and ripped the social media platform for not blocking a Cuban socialist dictator amid rallies against communism.

SEN. MARCO RUBIO: I'm not in favor of Twitter banning anybody, but if they're going to do it, if you're going to go after American politicians and block their tweets, censor their tweets and even deny them access to these platforms, then you have to do it to a brutal dictator who's on Twitter, along with other members of the regime…basically inciting people to take to the streets and attack, maim, hurt and kill their fellow countrymen.

That's inciting civil war in Cuba, and they've done nothing. You know why they've done nothing? Because they're hypocrites.



