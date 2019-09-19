Sen. Rubio blames the Iran nuclear deal for leading to attack on Saudi oil facilities

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., blamed the Iran nuclear deal for the recent attack by Iran on Saudi oil facilities.

“I think this proves why the Iran deal was so flawed,” Rubio told “Fox & Friends.” “That’s why the president was right to get out of the Iran deal,” he said.

Rubio said that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], approved during the Obama administration, "allows" Iran to build the missiles and drones that were used in the attack and continue to sponsor terror groups that want to attack American troops.

“And not only does it allow it, it pays them money that they are using to fund those things,” the senator added.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo doubled down on his claim that Iran is responsible for the attacks, telling reporters Wednesday that the strikes were “an act of war.”

Speaking in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Pompeo added that even if the "fraudulent claims" of responsibility by Yemen's Houthi rebels were true, "it doesn't change the fingerprints of the [Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei] as having put at risk the global energy supply."

Rubio said the Trump administration should lay out the evidence pointing to Tehran and pressure the countries who support the Iran deal.

“The most crippling sanctions we can impose right now, in addition to the ones that are already in place, is to lay out for the world the evidence, unmistakable evidence, and then turn to the JCPOA countries and say ‘how can you continue to try to preserve and back a deal that pays Iran to be able to do these sort of attacks.'”

Fox News' Barnini Chakraborty contributed to this report.