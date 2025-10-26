Major New York paper endorses Andrew Cuomo over 'callow and mealy-mouthed' Mamdani

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Daily News endorsed independent candidate Andrew Cuomo for New York City mayor on Sunday, warning that Democrat Zohran Mamdani has proven to be a "callow and mealy-mouthed" hack.

"Zohran Mamdani’s dithering performance in the final mayoral debate pointed up the ongoing problem with his campaign," The New York Daily News Editorial Board wrote. "It’s a house of cards built on sound bites and laced with antisemitism. But he stumbles and dodges when asked to venture beyond his surface-level focus on affordability and his four, and only four, narrow planks: child care, buses, rent, and grocery stores. It is not only naïve and maddening, but dangerous for a future mayor and points up how unfit he is for the office."

"But governing is, in the end, about doing and Mamdani has proven himself as callow and mealy-mouthed as any grizzled hack in skirting questions that put him on the spot or actually force him to explain how he might execute on his game plan."

The board continued, "While Andrew Cuomo has plenty of well-documented flaws, including those that drove him from the governor’s mansion in 2021, a decade as governor proves that he is a competent executive and could well do the job of running the city government."

The New York Daily News criticized Mamdani for having no plans on how to pay for his lofty campaign promises, such as universal healthcare, without raising taxes, as well as failing to address other issues such as policing and housing.

"[I]t's important to pay attention to what Mamdani is not talking about. He won’t answer when it gets tough. He may be appealing on the surface with his slogans and promises, but underneath there is a hollowness that will ultimately disappoint his supporters and put New York in a bad place," the board wrote.

By contrast, the board argued that Cuomo has "a very long, very public record," bringing more experience to the position than any candidate before him.

"New York isn’t a city that stands still, it must advance or fall back. With Mamdani we risk regressing. With Cuomo we can move ahead," the article concluded.

Early voting in New York City began on Saturday with the mayoral election set for Nov. 4.

A Fox News poll earlier this month showed Mamdani holding a 21-point lead ahead of Cuomo at 49% compared to the former governor's 28%. Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa was polled at 13%.