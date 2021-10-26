Mainstream morning news ignores massive migrant caravan heading to US border

A massive migrant caravan left the town of Huehuetán in the south of Mexico Monday on the third day of their trek toward the U.S. southern border, but anyone who relies on mainstream morning news would have no idea.

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck monitored Monday’s editions of NBC’s "Today," ABC’s "Good Morning America" and "CBS Mornings" but didn’t find a peep about the largest and most organized migrant caravan this year.

"This story was ignored on Monday’s broadcast network morning newscasts," Houck wrote, noting that CNN and MSNBC didn’t bother with the story, either.

"Worse yet, the story didn’t receive a mention on the two liberal cable networks either as CNN’s ‘New Day’ and MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ couldn’t even spare a few minutes to offer a condescending dismissal of the caravan as imaginary or insignificant," Houck wrote.

The caravan is made up of mostly Central Americans, South Americans and Haitians with participants registering to join via QR code starting on Oct. 15.

Houck also noticed "New Day was focused on former President Obama declaring culture wars a "trumped-up" and "phony," while "Morning Joe" mostly covered the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and the latest Facebook controversy. Over on the broadcast networks, things were much lighter.

"Instead of covering a new chapter in the border crisis, ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ touted a haunted house in Denver, Colorado, ‘CBS Mornings’ aired an interview with Bruce Springsteen and former President Obama, and NBC’s ‘Today’ had a brief on Ryan Gosling being cast to play Ken in a Barbie movie," Houck observed.

As for the caravan, video footage captured by Fox News showed thousands of migrants, including small children being pushed in strollers, walking north about 20 miles north of Tapachula. One migrant carried a large wooden cross at the front of the caravan while others carried American flags and signs with President Joe Biden’s name.

"Tell Biden we are coming," one migrant named William from El Salvador told Fox News.

Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that there had been more than 1.7 million migrant encounters in fiscal year 2021, breaking records. Additionally, there were more than 192,000 encounters in September alone – a slight decrease from the more than 200,000 encountered in July and August, but a sign that the border crisis that has dogged the Biden administration is far from over. The administration also had to deal with a massive Haitian migrant surge in September, and fears that more surges could be on the way.

Border Patrol sources told Fox News that as many as 60,000 migrants are amassing on the Mexican side of the border and intend to enter the U.S. in the coming days.

Fox News’ Griff Jenkins, Adam Shaw and Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.