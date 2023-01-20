Longtime Fox News Channel executive Alan Komissaroff dead at 47

Fox News Senior Vice President of News & Politics Alan Komissaroff died on Friday after suffering a heart attack at his home earlier this month. He was 47 years old.

"This is an extremely difficult day for all of us who worked closely with Alan, and we are completely heartbroken," FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and FOX News Media President Jay Wallace wrote in a memo to colleagues.

"Alan was a leader and mentor throughout FOX News Media who was integral to our daily news operations and played an indispensable role in every election cycle. The recent midterm election coverage was easily one of the finest nights of special coverage he produced throughout his career. And he was the ultimate producer: breaking news, politics, special events — there was no steadier or more trusted colleague to be with in the control room during the most consequential events of our time, and his incisiveness and passion for news made our work better," Scott and Wallace wrote.

Komissaroff was a proud "FOX News original," having started at the network when FNC launched in 1996. It was his first job after college.

"He would joke that he was a guy from ‘real Brooklyn’ and rose through the ranks to become a writer, producer, showrunner and eventually Senior Vice President of News & Politics, overseeing all political coverage," Scott and Wallace wrote. "His sharp sense of humor and quick wit throughout his incredible career also led to the many lifelong friendships he made here."

Komissaroff is survived by his wife Rachael, who was his high school sweetheart, along with his children Ben, 17, and Olivia, 13.

"Our deepest condolences are with them and Alan’s entire extended family as we collectively mourn the loss of a wonderful man," Scott and Wallace wrote.

In 2020, Komissaroff spoke to Adweek about overseeing Election Night coverage.

"Election night is our Super Bowl, so we try to outdo ourselves every cycle," Komissaroff said.

A GoFundMe fundraising drive for Komissaroff’s family has been launched.

Fox News’ Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.