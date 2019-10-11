Sen. Graham pleads with Trump to 'change course' in Syria: 'The reemergence of ISIS is on the way'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., urged President Trump Friday to urgently change course on his withdrawal of U.S. forces from northern Syria, saying his warnings are "coming true in spades" as Turkey's military operation unfolds.

"Every concern I had about President Trump’s Syria decision is coming true in spades. The reemergence of ISIS is on the way. And if you think only Europe is threatened -- you are sadly mistaken," the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee wrote on Twitter.

"The ability to recruit partners to fight radical Islam in the future has been virtually destroyed. Mr. President: change course while you still can."

A member of U.S. Special Forces serving alongside the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria told Fox News on Wednesday they were witnessing Turkish atrocities on the frontlines.

“I am ashamed for the first time in my career,” said the distraught soldier, who has been involved in the training of indigenous forces on multiple continents.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday announced a military operation in the region that he said was to "neutralize terror threats" and establish a "safe zone," prompting Graham and numerous other lawmakers to call on Trump to reverse course.

In an interview on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Fox News Radio, Graham said he wants Congress to approve "sanctions from hell" against Turkey over its invasion of Syria.

"I've got sanctions against Turkey that I will introduce next Tuesday. These are sanctions from hell," he said. "I'm going to break Erdogan's economy and cut off all aid to the military. And it really pisses me off, Brian, that F-16s designed in -- by the Americans -- are being used to bomb the Kurds by Turkey."

Graham said more than 12,000 ISIS fighters could be released from prisons as Turkish forces attack the area.

"So to President Trump, if you think you can defend America without allies, good luck. If you think you can defend America against ISIS from the air 7,000 miles away, you'll be doing something no other military's ever done in history -- win a war from the air alone," he said, arguing that even though Trump wants to end U.S. involvement, ISIS is "still fighting."

"What President Trump is proposing will not work," the senator stressed.

