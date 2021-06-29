Lindsey Graham: ‘Never been more worried’ about potential war between Iran, Israel

The Biden administration’s handle on Iranian relations and the potential for Middle Eastern warfare could be a real threat to Israel and national security, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., revealed Tuesday on "Hannity."

GRAHAM: The Iranians are playing President Biden like a fiddle. The ayatollah is a religious nazi. Hitler wanted a master race. The ayatollah wants to master religion. They're trying to drive us out of Syria and Iraq so they can dominate Syria, Iraq and Iran, the Shia crescent. They're trying to build a nuclear weapon to hold the world hostage and one day destroy the state of Israel. They're on the path to accomplish all that unless we make a correction now. I've never been more worried than I am right now about a war between Iran and Israel…

The state of Israel is in a bad spot here. How much longer do they wait before they act? I don't think you can trust the United States with Israel's security. What Biden doesn't understand is who the ayatollah is. The ayatollah has a game plan that doesn't include Christians, Jews or moderate Muslims, Shia or Sunni. So this is the most important event since the ‘30s. We have a chance to keep Iran on the ropes. We have a chance to keep them in a box. But every day they get stronger because Biden doesn't understand the nature of the threat.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: