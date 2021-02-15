Lawyers at firm Lincoln Project hired to conduct Weaver probe donated to group during 2020 election cycle

The law firm retained by The Lincoln Project to review its handling of allegations of sexual harassment against co-founder John Weaver has prior financial ties to the anti-Trump PAC.

The Lincoln Project announced Monday that it had hired the firm of Paul Hastings to conduct "a comprehensive review of our operations and culture. Weaver has been accused by more than 20 young men -- including former Lincoln Project employees -- of sending sexually charged messages.

However, as 19th News correspondent Amanda Becker first highlighted, several lawyers at Paul Hastings contributed thousands of dollars to the group during the 2020 election cycle. The total amount came to $6,243.50, according to FEC filings.

Attorney Gregory Nitzkowski donated the most money of anyone at the firm, making six contributions of $500 between July 2020 and October 2020.

Elena Baca was the second biggest contributor, with seven donations totaling $1,943.50 between December 2019 and November 2020. Her largest single contribution was $1,000, larger than any of her colleagues.

The three other Paul Hastings attorneys who donated to the Lincoln Project during the election cycle were Steven Marenberg, Sam Alavi, and Joe Profaizer, who collectively donated $1,300.

The Lincoln Project did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The anti-Trump super PAC has faced turmoil ever since the Weaver allegations surfaced last month. Reports indicate that its leaders were made aware of the misconduct as early as June 2020, despite denials issued last month that claimed they had no knowledge.

Several members of the Lincoln Project, including co-founders Jennifer Horn and Steve Schmidt, have resigned amid the fallout.

In addition to what critics describe as shady financial dealings, the Lincoln Project may have also landed in legal trouble after it published private Twitter messages between Horn and a reporter, something co-founder George Conway suggested may have been in violation of federal law.