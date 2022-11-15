Scandal-ridden Lincoln Project figures trying to reboot careers with new ‘pro-democracy’ news site

Axios reported Tuesday that ABC News veterans are teaming up with members of The Lincoln Project, a political organization that has been mired in scandal, to create a new "pro-democracy" media outlet.

Titled "Resolute Square," the new site is being billed as an alternate news source for those who "reject political extremism and the GOP."

Axios political reporter Alexi McCammond wrote on the new outlet, which creators hope to officially launch Tuesday at noon.

THE LINCOLN PROJECT'S SPECTACULAR DOWNFALL: A TIMELINE

The website is a joint project between two ABC News alumni Paul Slavin and Keith Summa, and four members of The Lincoln Project: Stuart Stevens, Rick Wilson, Reed Galen, and Joe Trippi.

The Lincoln Project has branded itself as a group of conservatives standing up to former President Donald Trump. Though since its founding in 2019, the group has grown increasingly hostile to a wide range of conservatives and Republicans running for office.

The group has been plagued with scandals as well, with co-founder John Weaver being accused by 20 young men including " at least two minors " of sexually harassing them.

In addition to the harassment scandal, the Lincoln Project admitted to staging a photo-op at a Glenn Youngkin rally in 2021, showing what appeared to be white supremacists holding torches in support of the then-Virginia gubernatorial candidate.

As the report noted, Slavin will serve as the new venture’s CEO while Summa will be the site’s editor-in-chief and general manager."

LINCOLN PROJECT'S STEVE SCHMIDT ROASTS HIS OWN ‘RECKLESSLY STUPID’ GROUP FOR VIRGINIA TIKI TORCH STUNT

According to Stevens, the team wants its new site to be a source of news for those who are tired of the kind of politics pushed by Trump and his supporters in the GOP.

Touting his new site, he told Axios, "There's a world of people who have spent the last six to seven years screaming at their television and watching this poison. This is the answer."

Resolute Square’s content will consist of "free and paid newsletters, articles, podcasts, and video live streams, offering three tiers for a membership subscription ranging from $60 to $200 a year."

Among the first things hosted on the site will be a "strategy call" video live stream hosted by the four Lincoln Project advisers to react to Trump’s potential campaign announcement Tuesday evening.

Stevens stressed that the company does not view itself as a news organization, but a site dedicated to promoting the "bias of democracy" counter to right-wing news sources.

LINCOLN PROJECT'S STEVE SCHMIDT BLASTS CO-FOUNDERS AS UNETHICAL, SUGGESTS DISGRACED GROUP SHOULD DISBAND

He said, "We’re going to proudly declare we’re all bias, all the time. All bias of democracy. One of the slogans we’re using is, 'We’re right, they’re wrong.'"

During a recent appearance on MSNBC, Stevens revealed a more candid view of his political opponents, claiming that he and his Lincoln Project colleagues are "trying to burn the Republican Party to the ground" in order to "rebuild a sane, center right party."

He added, "Pain is the teacher here."

On Tuesday, Wilson tweeted out news about his new outlet, writing, "Trump's back and @projectlincoln will keep kicking his ass, every day. But a SuperPAC can only do so much: it's time to take on the MAGA media bullies. Besides, why NOT take on a second full-time job?"

Democratic Party strategist and former Lincoln Project advisor Kurt Bardella approved of the outlet, tweeting, "I have been saying all year that one of the most important things that the pro-democracy movement needs to do is build a content response to the right-wing propaganda machine."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Bardella was recently in the news for joking that if Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., lost her race for U.S. Congress she could start an account for the adult social media site OnlyFans. He later apologized.

Former Republican Cheri Jacobus was not impressed with the new venture. She tweeted, "Oh look - the white men who grifted tens of million$ now gonna try to make an honest living."