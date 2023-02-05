China's spy balloon was a test the US 'played right into,' says former Special Ops Analyst

Former Special Operations Intel Analyst Brett Velicovich and Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Gordon Chang joined ‘Fox & Friends Weekend,’ Sunday, to discuss the shooting down of the Chinese spy balloon floating in U.S. airspace and the Biden administration's handling of it. Both Velicovich and Chang explained how the spy balloon was a ‘test’ by the Chinese Communist Party to demonstrate the weakness of the United States.

MILITARY EXPERTS PROVIDE FRANK ASSESSMENT OF US SHORTCOMINGS IN POTENTIAL CHINA CONFLICT

BRETT VELICOVICH: …Why does it take an uproar from the public before the administration is going to take decisive action? I mean, this was a test and we played right into the Chinese long-term strategy of publicly highlighting how weak our response is. They wanted us to find this. The intent of this balloon was so much more than just surveillance. It was about instilling a sense of fear. It was about showing our defenses are vulnerable and the way this administration responded, China's government has proven just how vulnerable we really are.

GORDON CHANG: …What Xi Jinping, the Chinese ruler, was doing, was saying you don't control your own airspace, and what he was also saying to the rest of the world is that the United States is incapable of defending itself. That has been a main propaganda narrative about the US for more than two years. This essentially started with the Biden administration, where the Chinese were saying, you can't deter us, you can't talk to us from a position of strength and your military doesn't work very well. So I think that that's absolutely right that Brett [Velicovich] talks about, it was an intimidation, and it certainly was a message to the rest of the world: Abandon the US, work with China.

