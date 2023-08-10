Liberals rage over photo of Woody Harrelson sporting RFK Jr. hat: 'Dead to me'

Liberals on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressed anger and disdain after a photo of actor Woody Harrelson wearing a hat displaying support for Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared online.

Annoyed liberals trashed the photo and the actor for supporting the anti-establishment Biden rival who made a name for himself most recently by his skepticism of COVID-19 pandemic protocols, before that as a champion of liberal causes and critic of childhood vaccines.

Harrelson’s public endorsement of Kennedy seems to fit as the actor has made statements critical of the U.S.'s reaction to the pandemic and COVID vaccine as well.

The photo originated from "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actress Cheryl Hines’ Instagram account Thursday morning.

Hines, the wife of Kennedy, was in the photo standing alongside Harrelson, who was wearing a blue "Kennedy 2024" cap. Hines captioned the photo, saying, "Great seeing you, Woody. #friends #hats #rfkjr."

Once the image found its way to X, liberal users trashed it with negative comments.

"Shark Tank" senior producer Andrew Kimmel shared the image, remarking, "We lost Woody."

Leftist influencer "Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma," wrote, "It’s official. After his s----- SNL opening monologue about Covid, now this. Woody Harrelson is dead to me."

Prominent leftist X user Angela Belcamino declared, "Woody Harrelson just canceled himself."

Democrat social media strategist Devin Duke slammed the actor, writing, "It's a shame Woody Harrelson has revealed himself to be an anti-science quack."

"So disappointing. Good reminder actors are not role models," former Bill Clinton staffer Claude Taylor remarked.

Popular progressive account "Wu Tang is for the Children" posted, "If you didn’t realize Woody was gone after his SNL monologue well now it’s official."

Many users referenced Harrelson’s "Saturday Night Live" monologue from February, where he ripped the COVID-19 vaccine and government pandemic protocols. He masked his critique by referring to it as a movie pitch he heard in 2019.

Harrelson said on air, "So the movie goes like this: The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes. And people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over."

The actor and proud marijuana user concluded the bit with a self-tailored punch line, saying, "I threw the script away. I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day."

