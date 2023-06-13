LGBTQ org says its 'Rainbow Library' program has encouraged kids to 'come out' to teachers: 'They trust' them

Kids are "coming out" to teachers and librarians thanks to GLSEN's "Rainbow Library" program, which provides free "LGBTQ+ affirming K-12" literature to schools that request it.

Video from the GLSEN Arizona's YouTube account noted that the "Rainbow Library" kit comes with instructions on how to best implement the program in certain areas and also includes a "safe space kit" that instructs teachers and librarians on what to do if a student comes out to them.

"We have the guidance from the safe space kit on what to do when a student comes out to you. We hear time and time again, especially in places where there really are not that many LGBTQ+ supports for youth already, including more rural locations and more conservative areas that, when a teacher or a librarian rolls out the rainbow library in their location, students start coming out to them because they see that adult as someone that they can trust," Michael Rady, a GLSEN member and educator, said in the video.

"We have this guidance so that that rainbow library recipient has the language and the tools they need in order to best support that student," he continued.

According to the program's website, over 5,800 schools across 31 states have "rainbow libraries." The form to apply for the program instructs teachers or librarians looking to bring it to a state where it doesn't currently exist to leave their information so GLSEN can contact them with an update once it is introduced locally.

The full list of books provided to schools that apply is withheld from the public, but each undergoes a review process, according to a committee of representatives affiliated with GLSEN's various chapters and networks.

"Two-thirds of our current books are written by queer authors of color and 40% were written by trans and nonbinary authors," the form reads.

Additionally, the webpage instructs librarians and teachers who live in states currently cracking down on LGBTQ related content in public schools to still apply for the materials.

"U.S. public school students have a constitutional right to access books that affirm BIPOC and LGBTQ+ people. We have sent hundreds of Rainbow Library sets to schools in states and districts with unconstitutional, discriminatory anti-LGBTQ book censorship policies, and have heard countless stories of the positive impacts these books have for students," the form reads.

"A public school that denies its students access to a book because it contains LGBTQ+ affirming content violates that student's constitutional rights, and puts itself at risk for federal investigations and civil rights lawsuits."

The "Rainbow Library" program also hosts an annual summit for those participating in the program, including students, parents, librarians and teachers, so they can connect with each other and create bonds within the LGBTQ affirming community.

GLSEN recently came under fire after reports revealed Target Corporation and National Education Association (NEA), the nation's largest teachers union, had expressed support for them, despite controversial stances on issues regarding parental access to information about their children's gender identities.

The organization's transgender and nonbinary policy reads, "Staff or educators shall not disclose any information that may reveal a student’s gender identity to others, including parents or guardians and other staff, unless the student has authorized such disclosure, the information is contained in school records requested by a parent or guardian, or there is another compelling need. This disclosure must be discussed with the student, prior to any action."

Fox News Digital reached out to GLSEN for comment on the "Rainbow Library," but did not receive an immediate response.