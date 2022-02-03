MSNBC broadcast interrupted by 'Let's Go Brandon' flag

Biden protesters held up a "Let’s Go Brandon" flag and chanted in the background of an MSNBC live report on Thursday during President Biden’s visit to New York.

Biden traveled to New York City to discuss a "comprehensive strategy to combat gun crime" with Adams. This followed two funerals for fallen NYPD officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora who were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in January.

NBC News White House correspondent Mike Memoli was covering Biden's appearance when several protesters appeared behind him.

"What do we know about what the president has to say today?" Host Craig Melvin asked.

"There are really three pillars to the president’s crime strategy that he is eager to talk about here in New York today," Memoli said.

As he discussed parts of Biden’s plans, two Biden protesters stood behind Memoli with one brandishing a flag that read "Let’s Go Brandon," in reference to the popular chant from Biden opponents. They can also be heard yelling in the background of Memoli’s report.

"Let’s Go Brandon" began as an internet trend in October after NBC reporter Kelli Stavast interviewed NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown. In the background, crowds could be heard chanting "F--- Joe Biden," but Stavast claimed the phrase was actually fans cheering "Let’s go, Brandon." It has since been used as a euphemism for "F--- Joe Biden" to mock Biden as well as the media who excused vulgar attacks against former President Trump.