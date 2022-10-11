Leo Terrell applauds judges' boycott on Yale Law students: You can't have clerks who want to 'indoctrinate'

Fox News contributor and attorney Leo Terrell joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to explain why he applauds the move from some federal judges to boycott hiring Yale Law clerks. The move comes after an incident at the Ivy League law school this year where a bipartisan panel on civil liberties was disrupted by left-wing students.

LEO TERRELL: It's a great move by these judges and I applaud them. Why? Because you cannot have law clerks who are going to serve as members of the federal court system canceling half this country's viewpoint. The fundamental requirement for any law clerk is to be fair and to allow a marketplace of ideas. What these law clerks, these students at Yale want to do, they want to indoctrinate Americans from the federal court system and basically use it as a propaganda tool. You cannot cancel half of this country simply because you do not like their viewpoint.