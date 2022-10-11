Expand / Collapse search
Leo Terrell applauds judges' boycott on Yale Law students: You can't have clerks who want to 'indoctrinate'

Some federal judges say they won't hire Yale Law clerks due to free speech concerns

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell reacts to some federal judges boycotting hiring Yale law clerks

Fox News contributor and attorney Leo Terrell joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to explain why he applauds the move from some federal judges to boycott hiring Yale Law clerks. The move comes after an incident at the Ivy League law school this year where a bipartisan panel on civil liberties was disrupted by left-wing students. 

YALE PROFESSOR BLASTED FOR PROGRAM WORKING WITH 3-YEAR-OLDS ON THEIR ‘GENDER JOURNEY’

LEO TERRELL: It's a great move by these judges and I applaud them. Why? Because you cannot have law clerks who are going to serve as members of the federal court system canceling half this country's viewpoint. The fundamental requirement for any law clerk is to be fair and to allow a marketplace of ideas. What these law clerks, these students at Yale want to do, they want to indoctrinate Americans from the federal court system and basically use it as a propaganda tool. You cannot cancel half of this country simply because you do not like their viewpoint. 

