Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Fox News Flash

Legal analyst says new video shows Alex Pretti's 'state of mind' before fatal Border Patrol shooting

Footage appears to show Pretti spitting at agents, damaging government SUV a week before Minnesota shooting

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
New video of Alex Pretti a week before his death 'tells you a lot' about his mindset, Gregg Jarrett says Video

New video of Alex Pretti a week before his death 'tells you a lot' about his mindset, Gregg Jarrett says

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett explains the legality of sanctuary cities and analyzes newly released footage of Alex Pretti from the week before his death on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newly released video that appears to show Alex Pretti spitting at federal agents and damaging a government SUV days before he was fatally shot by U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis "shows his state of mind" leading up to his death, Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett said Wednesday.

"[He was] an angry person who is expressing his rage with assault. Spitting at an officer is assault, obviously attacking a federal government vehicle and destroying the property, and then he seems to resist, to some extent, the arrest. It tells you a lot about his mindset," Jarrett said on "Hannity."

The footage — reportedly recorded on Jan. 13 and published Wednesday by The News Movement — appears to show Pretti wearing clothes and glasses similar to those he wore when he was killed.

The man is seen shouting and spitting at federal agents before kicking the taillight of a federal SUV, causing it to break.

NOEM SAYS SHE GRIEVES FOR FAMILY AFTER CBP-RELATED SHOOTING IN MINNEAPOLIS, VOWS THOROUGH INVESTIGATION

Split image of a man kicking and spitting a vehicle and Alex Pretti image

A man, who appears to be Alex Pretti, was seen in a new video kicking and spitting on a law enforcement vehicle. (The News Movement)

He shouted "f--- you" repeatedly and flashed double middle fingers as agents exited the vehicle, approached him and took him to the ground.

Pretti's family later confirmed his identity in the video to The Minnesota Star Tribune.

Just days later, Pretti was fatally shot by a Border Patrol officer during a targeted operation in Minneapolis, after video appeared to show him intervening to help a woman who had been knocked to the ground before the altercation continued.

THE FAR-LEFT NETWORK THAT HELPED PUT ALEX PRETTI IN HARM'S WAY, THEN MADE HIM A MARTYR

Flowers and candles are seen at the location of Alex Pretti's death in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 25, 2026.

Mourners gather at a makeshift memorial in the area where Alex Pretti was shot dead a day earlier by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, Minn., on Jan. 25. (Octavio Jones/AFP/Getty Images)

"Customs and Border Patrol were trying to fend off a protester. He gets involved, resists arrest. He's committing crimes all over the place," Jarrett said. 

"It's tragic that he lost his life, and it may be a case of mistaken perceptions when the shooting occurred, which invokes the imperfect self-defense, but that video tells a lot about Alex Pretti."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Video appears to show Alex Pretti in violent confrontation with feds days before shooting Video

Steve Schleicher, attorney for the Pretti family, told Fox News in a statement: "A week before Alex was gunned down in the street – despite posing no threat to anyone – he was violently assaulted by a group of ICE agents."

"Nothing that happened a full week before could possibly have justified Alex’s killing at the hands of ICE on Jan. 24."

Fox News' Greg Wehner and Matt Finn contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue