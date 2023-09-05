At least 12 small towns have dissolved police departments in past two years: Report

Multiple small towns in America have disbanded their police units in the last two years due to hiring struggles, according to a new Associated Press report.

The piece reported in the past two years, "at least 12 small towns have dissolved their departments." It pointed to the "two-fold morale hit of 2020" being a cause for this trend, namely "the coronavirus pandemic and criticism of police that boiled over with the murder of George Floyd by a police officer."

The AP reported, "From Minnesota to Maine, Ohio to Texas, small towns unable to fill jobs are eliminating their police departments and turning over police work to their county sheriff, a neighboring town or state police."

The outlet provided the example of Goodhue, Minn., disbanding its police force to illustrate the situation.

"As Goodhue Police Chief Josh Smith struggled this summer to fill vacancies in his small department, he warned the town’s City Council that unless pay and benefits improved, finding new officers would never happen.When nothing changed, Smith quit. So did his few remaining officers, leading the Minnesota town of 1,300 residents to shutter its police force in late August," the outlet wrote.

In the wake of the town disbanding the department, AP wrote, "Goodhue County is now under contract for law enforcement duties in the town of Goodhue." Sheriff Marty Kelly, who has his own hiring shortages for similar reasons, said, "It’s scary. We are robbing Peter to pay Paul. And we’re not alone."

Zooming out to the nationwide crisis, the outlet noted there is an "exodus from law enforcement." Citing a Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) survey of 200 police agencies, it stated, "Officer resignations were up 47% last year compared to 2019 — the year before the pandemic and Floyd’s killing — and retirements are up 19%."

In addition to officers leaving forces, there is a shortage of young talent looking to join. The article cited PERF executive director Chuck Wexler, who said, "Fewer people are applying to be police officers, and more officers are retiring or resigning at a tremendous rate. There’s a shortage of police officers across the country."

This is reportedly affecting small American towns in a more impactful way because "smaller communities that can’t match the pay and incentives offered by bigger places."

AP also mentioned Morris, Minn., reporting it "dissolved its police department last year after continued departures of officers." It added, "The town of 5,100 residents was down to two officers at the time."

Additionally, Limestone, Maine, disbanded its department earlier this year, following its neighboring town Van Buren doing the same thing two years ago.

However, the article cited a Rice University study which showed that "crime rates were unchanged in towns that dropped their departments." The piece quoted several small town leaders who claimed the shortage of officers hasn’t affected crime in their towns in a considerable way.

Washburn, Ill., Mayor Steve Forney told the AP, "You really can’t tell much of any difference. The sheriff’s department is very responsive. I like it. I was always one who was very hesitant to go this direction, but I feel it’s working for us."

