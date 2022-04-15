Lawrence Jones warns Democrats are in 'deep water' ahead of midterms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Lawrence Jones told viewers on Friday's "Jesse Watters Primetime" that Democrats have been abandoning urban America and treating minority groups as just an easy vote.

LAWRENCE JONES: So November midterms are just around the corner and Democrats are starting to feel some serious heat. Karma is coming to bite them back. Real America is getting fed up with what they're seeing in Washington. They gave the Democrats complete control for over a year. But what did they get in return? Nothing. They've been left behind by Democrat politicians just focusing on themselves, showing real America that all they care about is power, not the people. Acting as the party of no substance and self-interest. And that guy that campaigned on uniting America, Joe Biden, can't even unite his own party. Instead, he's focusing on policies that divide his own supporters. People are unsatisfied and turning their backs on him in record numbers. Now he's lost the media, too. They aren't covering for him anymore. In fact, their a---s are on the line, CNN is finally admitting that the president is failing.

The reality of it is they're heading into the midterms with historic lows and their party is scrambling for a solution right now. No wonder why they're trying to put all the blame on the White House communications problem, acting like they're just having problems touting their wins. That's just one of the many excuses, but they never own up to the real problem. The problem is they've been abandoning urban America, treating minority groups as just an easy vote, ignoring their needs throughout the whole year, just coming around during election season. But America is starting to see how phony Washington really is. Hispanics, who are always a slam dunk for the Democrats, are turning their backs on the Democratic Party in a big way. In a new Quinnipiac poll, Biden's approval among Hispanics is in the gutter, with only 26% of Hispanics approving Joe Biden — doesn't get much lower than that, and the media is starting to admit that they're in deep water.