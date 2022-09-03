LAWRENCE JONES: Miami mayor's 'tremendous success' fuels rumors of another presidential challenger in 2024

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joined "Lawrence Jones Cross Country" to discuss what's right about Miami as a model city for the rest of the country.

LAWRENCE JONES: On the other side of the aisle, another rumored 2024 challenger has emerged. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has splashed onto the scene with tremendous success in the Sunshine State. I had the chance to visit with him about what's going right in Miami and his presidential potential.

MIAMI MAYOR FOR PRESIDENT? SUAREZ EXPLORES PRESIDENTIAL RUN, CITING HIS CITY AS THE NEW AMERICAN DREAM

…

MAYOR FRANCIS SUAREZ: I know the mayor of Austin and I've been to Austin many times, but I don't think anybody's in Rio or São Paulo saying, "I can't wait to get on a plane to Austin." You know, Miami's a very international city, and, you know, what we care about is making sure that the innovators and the doors and the dreamers of this country find a place like Miami that believes in letting capital and capitalism drive innovation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: