New Yorkers sound off to Lawrence Jones about Biden's Black diversity gaffe, potential running mate

New York City residents sounded off to Fox News correspondent Lawrence Jones on "Hannity" Monday about former Vice President Joe Biden's potential running mate, as well as the presumptive Democratic nominee's recent comments about the African-American community.

"At first, I went, 'Here we go, another White man who has some antiquated views,'" one man told Jones, the host of "Keeping Up With Jones" on Fox Nation.

When asked about Biden's comments, one woman simply replied: "That's his thinking."

Also on Monday, more than 100 prominent Black men demanded that Biden choose a Black woman as his running mate.

The letter's co-signers – which include actors, musicians, entertainers, radio hosts, filmmakers, academics, politicians, lawyers, athletes, pastors, business leaders, restaurateurs and activists – emphasized that they “stand in solidarity” with more than 700 Black women who last week signed a letter demanding that Biden choose a Black running mate.

One man told Jones that demand might be unhelpful.

"I don't think it's the time to try to withhold our votes or to try to leverage it in such a way that it's going to still remain a detriment," he said.

"I feel like it might be a form of affirmative action," said the man, who also criticized Biden's diversity comments. "And I have no problem with that, that's cool."

