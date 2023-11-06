LAURA: The old man hangs on

FOX News host Laura Ingraham dissects President Biden’s failing support on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The old man hangs on. That's the focus of tonight's angle. Now, the other cable networks were going wall-to-wall with war coverage today, but the focus wasn't Israel's war against Hamas. It was a prosecutor's war against Trump and the courts.

The reason they devoted, 8/9 hours of coverage to the trial has less to do with its merits than with the recent polls that show Trump trouncing Biden. In five key battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania — according to The New York Times, Trump has eaten significantly into Biden's advantages among younger "Black and Hispanic voters, many of whom retained positive views of the policies Trump enacted." Wow.

Well, it turns out that Biden getting America tangled up in more wars while driving down real median income isn't so popular after all and even with his significant lead in key states, "Mr. Trump appears to have room to grow. As voters say they're open to supporting the former president than they are to backing Mr. Biden, with large shares of voters saying they trust Mr. Trump on the economy and national security." Now, no wonder the Democrat dam of support for Biden seemed a bit to be buckling over the weekend. If they weren't pushing Biden to step aside, it was a gentle nudge and not so subtle warnings.