LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats with their big tech and media allies know things are desperate

Laura Ingraham discusses Hunter Biden's plea deal and how it's an "exit ramp" for President Biden's son on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, the Democrats and their big tech and media allies know things are desperate. So the tactics that they're employing are reflecting this desperation. So if it means providing an exit ramp for the president's son to avoid jail time for a crime that any conservative would get jailed for, they're going to do that.

HUNTER BIDEN AGREES TO PLEAD GUILTY TO FEDERAL TAX CHARGES

For failing to pay about a million bucks in taxes? Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges. And it turns out if you're connected and you have the right political views, you can also lie on your background check paperwork when you buy a firearm.

That all goes away if Hunter completes two years of probation. As shocking as it may be, the media believes it's time to move on…

Now, remember when the media actually used to look for evidence, actually to probe questions that are outstanding and actually used to be interested in what whistleblowers had to say? But they do think, I believe, that they can repeat 2020 when they dismiss the Biden laptop story as Russian disinformation, only to confirm its authenticity after the election.