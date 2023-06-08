LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats' strategy is to smear anyone and everyone who gets in their way

Fox News host Laura Ingraham argued "racism" is the left's answer to inadequate polices on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Vote Democrat or you're a racist. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." Now, have you noticed a growing trend in America? White supremacist organizations are popping up all over – north, south, east, west. Racist groups are gaining traction. Now I'm talking about White supremacist book clubs, White supremacist bowling leagues, White supremacist garden clubs, even edgy new fashion trends for White supremacist spring breakers. There are White supremacist daycare centers where the snacks are obviously white rice, milk, yogurt, potatoes, you get the point. Now, if you believed any of that, turn off the TV, go to bed and call your doctor in the morning. Of course, all this is ridiculous. True White supremacists, real racists, have been thankfully shunted to the extreme fringes of society. But to listen to the Democrats' messaging heading into 2024, You'd think our nation is about to be taken over by men in white hoods, even if there are no white hoods, and these supposed racists are Black and brown people.

DEMS TWEET THEN DELETE POST LINKING TRUMP'S MT. RUSHMORE EVENT TO ‘GLORIFYING WHITE SUPREMACY’

Well, of course, racial bias exists. It always will, sadly, and it does to this day. But what the press surrogates for the Democrats are getting at here, it goes much deeper. This is an effort to inflate its prevalence or to excuse or deflect from the destruction wrought by Democrat policies. Where? In our cities, our schools, the culture, the economy, everywhere. So rather than offer real solutions, the left returns to its dog-eared playbook - Racism is systemic, it's structural, and it somehow explains why parents and students, even ones who are minorities themselves, are complaining about sexual propaganda in our schools.

Well, by now, it's pretty obvious, right, that the Democrats knew once Biden was elected, America would be in for a lot of suffering and a lot of sacrifice. So what's a political party to do to stay in power at that point? Everything has gone down the tubes. We all know it. It's to smear anyone and everyone who gets in their way, even if it means alienating some of their traditional supporters: Latinos, Muslims, even Blacks.

Now, we see this in their attacks on Ron DeSantis as well. Last year, he was reelected with major support among Latinos in his state. Remember, he won by 20 points overall. So how to beat him in the presidential contest? Pretty popular guy, right? Well, use the white-out strategy, focus on his laws against critical race theory and sexualized curricula.