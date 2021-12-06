Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Democrat Gallego slams use of 'Latinx' as a 'performative' term to appease 'White rich progressives'

A new poll found that just 2% of Hispanic and Latino voters recognize the term 'Latinx,' while 40% of participants feel offended by it.

By Yael Halon | Fox News
Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego, Ariz., lambasted members of his party on Monday over their use of the gender-neutral term "Latinx" when referring to the Hispanic community.

Gallego responded to a new poll that showed just 2% of Latinos recognize the term ‘Latinx’ while 40% feel offended by it.

"To be clear my office is not allowed to use "Latinx" in official communications. When Latino politicos use the term it is largely to appease white rich progressives who think that is the term we use," Gallego wrote. "It is a vicious circle of confirmation bias."

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) is seen during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on 'Department of Defense Authorities and Roles Related to Civilian Law Enforcement' in Washington, DC, U.S. July 9, 2020. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

The term was coined by "woke" Democrats to include non-binary voices in an effort to alter the standard use of default gender nouns in Spanish.  A Bendixen&Amandi International poll first reported by Politico found that only 2% of Latino voters use the term "Latinx," while 40% said the term "bothered them."

The Politico article, titled "Democrats fall flat with ‘Latinx’ language," said that the poll suggests that the term could be "counterproductive in courting those of Latin American descent." Some believe the term is to blame for causing the significant shift in Latino-support toward the GOP in 2020. 

BIDEN CRITICIZED FOR USING WOKE TERM ‘LATINX’

Gallego, who represents Arizona's 7th Congressional District, said the term "comes off as performative." 

"Look y’all. Hispanic, Latin American are gender neutral. So we have already gender neutral options to describe the Latino community," he wrote in a separate tweet Monday. "Adding an x and creating a new word comes off as performative."

People hold placards after U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed supporters at a Latinos for Trump campaign rally at Central Christian University on October 10, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Gallego said use of the term is "is indicative of deeper problems."

"It will not lose you an election," he wrote, "but if your staff and consultants use Latinx in your mass communication it likely means they don’t understand the Latino community and is indicative of deeper problems."

Washington Post reporter Jose A. Del Real agreed, writing, " I am here once again to remind you that Latinx doesn't even do what it purports to do, which is to make language more inclusive for nonbinary and/or trans people."

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News.