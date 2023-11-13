Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Latino voters warn Biden that life was better under Trump: 'Lot of frustration'

'When Trump was president, we didn't have high gas prices and food inflation,' one Latino voter said

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Latino voters warn Biden that life was better under Trump: 'Lot of frustration' Video

Latino voters warn Biden that life was better under Trump: 'Lot of frustration'

Latino voters said that President Biden has made life more difficult for workers, adding that gas, food and other inflation has increased financial pressure.

Latino voters took President Biden to task for making life more difficult for workers due to high gas, food and other inflation in a recent CNN segment.

"I’m working three jobs," Gabriele Martinez, a Georgia voter, told CNN anchor Miguel Marquez.

Andres Parra, the program manager for the GALEO Impact Fund, said that votes were "up for grabs" by both parties in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. 

BIDEN CAMPAIGN OFFICIAL SAYS ONE TERM NOT ENOUGH TO FIX FINANCIAL WOES

split screen images of President Biden (Left) and Donald Trump (Right)

Latino voters took President Joe Biden to task during a recent CNN segment for making life more difficult for workers due to gas, food and other inflation. (Fox News)

"There’s a lot of frustration and a lot of broken promises," Parra said, adding that "inflation, job pay, rent prices and health care" are among the biggest concerns of voters. 

Another voter, Juan Jose Patino, said that "work" is the biggest concern for voters in Georgia. 

Patino also warned that some voters are considering "murder" and other crimes because of the difficult economic situation. 

Juan Manuel Ferreira Zamora spoke on the concerns of the Latino community. "When Trump was president, we didn't have high gas prices and food inflation," Zamora said, "and this is the truth." 

Andres Parra on CNN

Andres Parra, the program manager for the GALEO Impact Fund, said that votes were "up for grabs" by both parties in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.  (CNN screenshot)

Biden's advisors have defended the president's economic record and attacked former President Donald Trump for economic difficulties. 

The Biden-Harris campaign's communications director argued that "a brick wall of MAGA extremism" has contributed to Americans struggling financially and working multiple jobs to make ends meet.

"That's precisely why we need another four years to continue to finish the job, right? I think it's important, too, that the president, of course, wants to get all of this done. But we have to be honest about the brick wall of MAGA extremism that we continue to run into when we're trying to get things done for the American people," Biden campaign official Michael Tyler told CNN's Victor Blackwell on "First of All with Victor Blackwell" on Saturday. 

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE DECLARES 'BIDENOMICS' ISN'T WORKING: 'IT REPRESENTS INFLATION, HIGH PRICES'

Biden speaks to guests at Ingeteam Inc.

Biden has been grilled by conservatives and liberals alike for claiming his policies have generated a strong economy. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Biden’s political opponents have also criticized his track record on the economy. Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., said that "Bidenomics" wasn't working and said it represented inflation and "high prices."

"Bidenomics is not working. It is actually the opposite. It represents inflation, high prices," he said. CNN's Dana Bash aired a small portion of the interview on Sunday during "State of the Union."

"I respect the president, I want to make it very clear, he's a good man, he saved this country," Phillips continued. "I think in 2020, he was probably the only Democrat who could have beaten Donald Trump. I think in 2024, he may be among the only ones that will lose to him. And that’s why I’m doing this," Phillips said during the interview with CNN's Kasie Hunt in New Hampshire.

Biden's communications team did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Emma Colton and Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.