Larry Kudlow: 'We're trying to do the best we can to cushion the economic consequences of the virus'

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow joined "Bill Hemmer Reports" Wednesday to discuss the Senate coronavirus response bill, saying the the federal government is doing the best they can to "cushion the economic consequences" of the pandemic.

"It is the largest mainstream financial assistance plan in the history of the United States," Kudlow told Hemmer Wednesday. "This is a widespread package. We're trying to do the best we can to cushion the economic consequences of the virus."

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said Wednesday afternoon he might torpedo the Senate's compromise package unless Republican senators dropped their objections to what they called a "massive drafting error" related to unemployment benefits, in the latest twist to a process that has been marked by delays and last-minute hurdles.

Kudlow dismissed the possibility that the deal would collapse, telling Hemmer, "It'll be worked out."

Hemmer pressed Kudlow on any details in the legislation that would anger Americans later, but Kudlow said he did not believe any such carveouts existed.

"It's targeted directly, Bill, at families, at small businesses. That's the key point here. It is targeted directly at them, either through direct assistance or tax incentives or both," Kudlow said. "Let's not forget the Federal Reserve piece, because that cushions the entire economy and stabilizes the financial markets."

"We are helping everybody," Kudlow added before emphasizing that the economic stimulus would be "temporary."

"I want to emphasize that," Kudlow said. "We believe, and I hope prayerfully this comes true, we believe we're talking about weeks and months, not years."

