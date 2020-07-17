Lara Logan claims polls aren't capturing rebellion against 'political control' caused by pandemic

Fox Nation host Lara Logan said on "The Ingraham Angle" Friday that polls showing Joe Biden with a consistent lead over President Trump aren't capturing how voters feel about the effect of coronavirus restrictions on their lives and livelihoods.

"That's the question that really resonates with people all over this country," said Logan, a self-described resident of "flyover country."

Logan emphasized that the Americans she's describing "take the virus very seriously and ... should not be mistaken for people being skeptics or doubters or doubting the severity of the illness that results from this virus.

"What they see is people being geographically isolated," she added. "[They see that] the response to the virus has become increasingly political and the impact that it's having on the election makes people nervous, with mail-in ballot [provisions] and restrictions on gathering indoors and social distancing, and people are increasingly concerned about suicide rates, depression, the costs to many children, telling them to stay safe [when] your home isn't safe at all.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"People are really rebelling against what they see as a form of control, political control which goes hand-in-hand with skepticism and a lack of trust in the numbers," she concluded.

Logan also suggested that there is widespread distrust of the mainstream media, which is seen as being mindlessly anti-Trump.

"Many people say, 'Why won't they just come out and admit they really are not objective in any way and they just hate this president and they will do anything to stop him being reelected?'" she said.

"You always wonder ... why anyone is listening to the polls because they were all wrong last time."