LA Times op-ed complains pro-life ‘propaganda’ made her feel ‘self-doubt’ when she wanted to abort her son

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Author Christa Parravani blasted pro-life policies and activists for filling her with doubt when she wanted to have an abortion in an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday.

In her piece, she explained that she suffered from pro-life "mental health challenges" when she was "an accidentally pregnant, broke mother of two in the anti-choice state of West Virginia" where she "carried and birthed" her son "against [her] will."

"You see, people in red states encounter antiabortion policies that are designed to make even the thought of having an abortion fill them with gut-wrenching worry and paralyzing self-doubt. Abortion bans not only fashion physical and logistical barriers for women, but spur mental health challenges that prevent patients from seeking abortion care," Parravani wrote.

She detailed her inability to get an abortion due to the limited resources in the state at the time. Although Parravani cited "exhaustion, lack of funds" and a "dimming sense of self-determination and confidence" as what made the abortion "impossible," she also blamed "propaganda" for filling her with guilt.

LA TIMES DEMANDS A ‘PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY’ BE DECLARED FOR ABORTION: LIKE A ‘BIOTERRORISM ATTACK’

"It only made it all worse that week by week, I absorbed more antiabortion propaganda from a state that felt it knew better than me about loving and responsible motherhood. And by the end of my pregnancy, I felt I knew less than nothing about how to care for my children, and even less than nothing about what they required. That mighty shame not only stopped me from traveling to my state’s lone clinic or to New York or California, it stopped me from believing all that was good about myself," Parravani wrote.

She added, "All the barriers to abortion left me feeling as if what I wanted was wrong, that I deserved every hard thing coming my way. I’m still in the room with that ghost. Rationally, I know that I only wanted to exercise my choice, yet my guilt remains. The state-sponsored notion that I’d wished to commit an unspeakable act still colors each day of my life as a parent."

LA TIMES REPORT WARNS ABOUT ‘ENVIRONMENTAL DANGER’ IN SOLAR TRANSITION

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Times editorial board also demanded a "public health emergency" in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade back in June.

Parravani then called on pro-choice activists to speak out against pro-life propaganda and "taboos" against abortion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She closed, "Antiabortion lawmakers count on mothers who are forced to give birth to never speak up. They also count on you to overlook nuance and complexity. The key to real advocacy is to acknowledge that the struggle doesn’t end when reproductive rights are taken away; it starts. If we raise our voices against taboos that fuel mental health issues during an unwanted pregnancy, we will be doing as much or more as offering red-state women a blue-state sanctuary."