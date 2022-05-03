LA teachers union uses Teacher Appreciation Week to ask for 'higher salaries' and student loan forgiveness

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

United Teachers Los Angeles tweeted out a list of demands to kick off Teacher Appreciation Week on Monday, calling for COVID-19 testing and masks, forgiveness of student loans, the end of standardized testing, and more.

The teachers union has made multiple demands throughout the pandemic, including demanding that police funding be shifted to education in 2020. The head of United Teachers Los Angeles said in 2021 that there was "no such thing as learning loss" for children who were forced in to remote learning during the pandemic.

LA TEACHERS UNION BOSS SAYS CHILDREN LOST NOTHING DURING THE PANDEMIC, NOW KNOW WORDS LIKE ‘INSURRECTION’ AND ‘COUP’

Teachers, analysts and more were quick to slam the list of demands, which included requests to "end privatization of public schools," and "shared decision making in all schools."

Daniel Buck, a teacher and editor-in-chief of the Chalkboard Review, an education commentary site, said that these ideas were not just a "waste of money," but also were "actively harmful" to students and schools.

LA MOM ACCUSES TEACHERS UNION OF RACIAL PROFILING AFTER SPEAKING OUT ON CLOSURES

"Ridiculous demands like this will keep coming as long as public sector unions exist. It will never be enough if they are allowed to continue spending taxpayer money," The Libertarian Party of Delaware said in response to the union's requests.

"The Los Angeles teachers is at it again. In their 2020 report on safely reopening schools, they let the mask slip by calling for unrelated political demands such as a wealth tax, Medicare for all, and a ban on new charter schools. Now they're using Teachers Appreciation Week to list a bunch of demands including student loan forgiveness, gardens, restorative practices, ethnic studies, ending 'privatization,' ending standardized testing, and more money," Corey A. DeAngelis, the National Director of Research at the American Federation for Children, told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our kids didn’t lose anything. It’s okay that our babies may not have learned all their times tables. They learned resilience. They learned survival. They learned critical-thinking skills. They know the difference between a riot and a protest. They know the words insurrection and coup," the United Teachers Los Angeles President Cecily Myart-Cruz said in August 2021.