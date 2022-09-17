Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Kustoff slams Biden admin for inflation celebration after CPI reports 8.3% inflation: They're 'tone deaf'

Biden adminstration held a celebration Tuesday for the Inflation Reduction Act, the same day August's CPI report came out

Fox News Staff
Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., slams the Biden administration for its economic policy and handling of inflation as August reports an inflation increase of 8.3%.

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., said the 8.3% inflation continuing to cost American families hundreds a month is "self-inflicted" by the Democrats' "one-party rule." On "Fox News Live" Saturday, Rep. Kustoff pointed to the Biden administration's economic policies and the Democrats' spending bills as key culprits in the rising costs.

JEAN-PIERRE DEFENDS INFLATION REDUCTION ACT EVENT AS DOW PLUNGED: ‘CELEBRATION FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE’

DAVID KUSTOFF: Inflation is real and it's been real for a long time. And it was self-inflicted. I mean, we've been under one-party rule - Biden, Schumer and Pelosi - going back now to January of 2021. And these big bills that Biden has championed, like the American Rescue Plan, $1.9 trillion in new spending, the what he called the Inflation Reduction Act. I think it's the Inflation Enhancement Act that I voted against last month, almost $745 billion. This is new money that the federal government is printing and flushing into the economy. It can't do anything but have an inflationary effect. So when the consumer price index number that you talked about, when it came out a few days ago, 8.3%, higher than expected. It's real and it translates here on the ground, because in my congressional district, when the main thing people want to talk about are the high prices of gas and energy and groceries and refrigerators and new cars and used cars, it's real. And that's what people are feeling at the level here. So the day that that that number comes out, the 8.3 inflationary number, and Biden is having a celebration at the White House where he's talking about that, that he's taming inflation, he's tone deaf. And their administration's out of it.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

