Ken Cuccinelli slams Biden for border leniency: They're playing a 'political game'

The Biden administration is allowing the number of illegal immigrants crossing the border to rise as part of a political game, Former Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli told "The Evening Edit" Wednesday.

Cuccinelli explained that Democrats don’t have any real intentions of implementing immigration policy or protecting national security, as Biden’s team continues to cover up the truth in front of the media.

Cuccinelli: They want hundreds of thousands of illegals to come into this country and they plan to give them amnesty. I mean, that's the plan. And, so when that's your plan, you don't use ICE to deport people back to their country. You don't tell them to stay home.

You mouth meaningless phrases to the press in this country and don't give them photographic access to these facilities that are wildly overcrowded, including with more children than they have ever had in them before, which, of course, has always been a sensitive point because it's children. And they are playing a political game. They are not actually implementing any policy of exercising immigration law in this country.

WATCH THE FULL CLIP HERE