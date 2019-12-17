Conway on moderate Democrats voting to impeach: 'People will remember' in 2020

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, said on Tuesday that “people will remember” how the moderate Democrats in districts that Trump won in 2016 “spent their time and the taxpayer’s money," as they get ready to vote for impeachment.

Speaking on “Fox & Friends,” Conway said voters would tell those Democrats that the impeachment process “is a big waste and if you waste my time, you risk my trust.”

She added, “Can we stop calling them moderate Democrats? I think they’ve proven that they’re not. They are not representing the will of the people. If you’re called a representative, if that’s your day job, you ought to represent the will of your people.”

“And these folks saying, ‘Oh, it’s a vote of conscience, I’ve been struggling, I had to read all of the documents all weekend,’ they would sound more legitimate and more credible if they just said, I need to follow the leadership of my party which has gone so far to the left, we can’t even see the middle from where we are anymore,” Conway continued.

On Friday, the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment against President Trump for abuse of power and obstructing Congress in a party-line vote. The full House will vote as early as Wednesday on whether to impeach the president.

Democrats allege that Trump violated his oath of office by pressuring the president of Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election when he requested investigations into his political rival Joe Biden and son, Hunter. Trump asked Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky for the investigations in a phone call on July 25 – as the White House put a hold on nearly $400 million in aid.

Trump insists the call was “perfect” and House Republicans have slammed Democrats for trying to overturn the results of the 2016 election for conduct that doesn’t warrant impeachment.

On Tuesday, Conway also referenced the results of a USA Today/ Suffolk University Poll that was released on Sunday.

The poll found that Americans are closely divided on whether Trump should be impeached, with a narrow majority, 51 percent, opposing a conviction by the Senate. A Fox News Poll released Sunday found 50 percent of respondents believe Trump should be impeached and removed from office.

Conway noted on “Fox & Friends” that impeachment is not high on the list of priorities for voters, though it remains the number one issue to the mainstream media.

“It’s dead last to Republicans. Among Democrats, it’s after Social Security, education, the economy, immigration and health care. Think about that.”

