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Pentagon

Airman rescue shows U.S. can penetrate enemy territory 'anywhere' in Iran, former Pentagon official warns

Brent Sadler said the operation should underscore the seriousness of Trump's deadline for Tehran to negotiate

By Max Bacall Fox News
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US rescues missing airman deep in Iran Video

US rescues missing airman deep in Iran

Retired Navy Captain Brent Sadler joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' discussing the training and process behind the extraction of two U.S. airmen that were in a downed F-15E deep inside Iran.

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A former Pentagon official said the rescue of a U.S. airman in Iran served as more than a recovery mission, saying it was a warning to Tehran that the United States can penetrate anywhere in Iranian territory to carry out operations ranging from rescues to securing sensitive targets.

"This demonstrates to the Iranian leadership that we can get anywhere that we so choose and hold ground as long as we desire to accomplish a mission," Brent Sadler, a retired Navy captain, said on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday.

TRUMP CALLS RESCUE OF DOWNED AIR FORCE PILOT AN 'EASTER MIRACLE'

An F-15E Strike Eagle jet taking off from a runway.

An F-15E Strike Eagle takes off for a combat flight in support of Operation Epic Fury during the Iran war at an undisclosed location on March 16, 2026. (U.S. Air Force/Reuters)

"Not only can we rescue our pilots, but we can also go to where we need to secure nuclear equipment or the remainders of their leadership."

Sadler's comments come after the rescue of a U.S. Air Force weapons system officer (WSO) early Sunday morning local time after roughly 36 hours in hiding.

The pilot and WSO ejected from an F-15E fighter jet when it was downed over Iran on Friday. The pilot was rescued that morning.

IRAN GUARDS RECRUITING CHILDREN AS YOUNG AS 12, PUTTING THEM ON FRONT LINES OF WAR

A large plume of smoke rising over Tehran cityscape

A large plume of smoke rises over Tehran after explosions were reported in the city during the night on March 28, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. (Getty Images)

Sadler said there have been reports that intelligence agencies and special forces from various military services were involved in the operation, and that America's regional allies also played a part.

"Our Gulf partners would have had to have given some clearance for the aircraft to fly through. They wouldn't know what it was for, and, of course, the Israelis, I think they [were] deeply integrated into this, to shift their targets and their attacks so that it would draw the Iranians away or keep them busy as we focused in on locating and exfiltrating our pilot."

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Retired Lt. Col. Darin Gaub analyzes US airman rescue in Iran Video

Sadler added that the daring operation dashed any hopes Iran had of using the downed airman "for political purposes" or to stop U.S. military operations and said the successful rescue mission should underscore the seriousness of President Donald Trump's Monday deadline for Iranian leaders to return to the negotiating table.

"Despite going and hunting down and successfully exfiltrating our pilot, the operations and the attacks continued, which means that deadline that President Trump has given is very serious and the regime in Tehran better take it as such, because there's a lot more that's coming their way if not."

Fox News Digital's CJ Womack contributed to this report.

Max Bacall is an Associate Editor for the Flash/Media/Culture team at Fox News Digital.

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