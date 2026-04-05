Airman rescue shows U.S. can penetrate enemy territory 'anywhere' in Iran, former Pentagon official warns

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A former Pentagon official said the rescue of a U.S. airman in Iran served as more than a recovery mission, saying it was a warning to Tehran that the United States can penetrate anywhere in Iranian territory to carry out operations ranging from rescues to securing sensitive targets.

"This demonstrates to the Iranian leadership that we can get anywhere that we so choose and hold ground as long as we desire to accomplish a mission," Brent Sadler, a retired Navy captain, said on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday.

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"Not only can we rescue our pilots, but we can also go to where we need to secure nuclear equipment or the remainders of their leadership."

Sadler's comments come after the rescue of a U.S. Air Force weapons system officer (WSO) early Sunday morning local time after roughly 36 hours in hiding.

The pilot and WSO ejected from an F-15E fighter jet when it was downed over Iran on Friday. The pilot was rescued that morning.

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Sadler said there have been reports that intelligence agencies and special forces from various military services were involved in the operation, and that America's regional allies also played a part.

"Our Gulf partners would have had to have given some clearance for the aircraft to fly through. They wouldn't know what it was for, and, of course, the Israelis, I think they [were] deeply integrated into this, to shift their targets and their attacks so that it would draw the Iranians away or keep them busy as we focused in on locating and exfiltrating our pilot."

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Sadler added that the daring operation dashed any hopes Iran had of using the downed airman "for political purposes" or to stop U.S. military operations and said the successful rescue mission should underscore the seriousness of President Donald Trump's Monday deadline for Iranian leaders to return to the negotiating table.

"Despite going and hunting down and successfully exfiltrating our pilot, the operations and the attacks continued, which means that deadline that President Trump has given is very serious and the regime in Tehran better take it as such, because there's a lot more that's coming their way if not."

Fox News Digital's CJ Womack contributed to this report.