Kellyanne Conway: Americans are not 'buying' impeachment this holiday season

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, said Monday that she doesn't believe Americans are "buying" the Democrats' arguments on impeachment.

“For all the incredible buying power in this Trump economy, you know what Americans are not buying this holiday season? Impeachment," she said on “Fox & Friends” shortly before the House Judiciary Committee began an impeachment hearing where committee lawyers will present evidence in the case, as Democrats start to draft articles of impeachment against President Trump at the direction of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Conway called out Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., likening him to bumbling "Pink Panther" detective, Inspector Clouseau.

“As White House counsel Pat Cipollone said two months ago now on October 8th, we regard this as an unconstitutional illegitimate engagement and I think Jerry Nadler makes that very clear when he lies and says that if this were before a jury they would convict in three minutes. Convict on what? He didn't even specify the charges,” Conway said.

“If he knew what the charges were, if they were clear and convincing and digestible to the public, we would already know what were in the articles of impeachment. Why is he playing a game of Inspector Clouseau secret squirrel? I'm going to make you wait to see what's in the article of impeachment. Because they don't know.”

Conway then brought up an Axios poll released Monday, which showed that impeachment is helping Trump in three key battleground states.

“Axios just released polling in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan [that] shows the president is way up from before these impeachment shenanigans began,” she said.

“And probably the Democrats are making Donald Trump a victim to lots of Americans who just want them to join him and get on with the business of the country.”

At the center of the impeachment inquiry is Trump’s efforts to press Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch politically related investigations regarding former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s dealings in Ukraine, as well as issues related to the 2016 presidential election. The president’s request came after millions in U.S. military aid to Ukraine had been frozen, which Democrats have argued shows a “quid pro quo” arrangement. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

Conway said Monday that Democrats have been “on your dime, wasting your time on impeachment, not doing the business of this country.”

