White House faith advisor says Americans are leaving organized religion but not losing faith in God

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White House faith advisor Paula White-Cain shared an Easter message of hope and redemption while pushing back on data showing declining religious affiliation in the United States.

"Without a real relationship with God, I don't know how people really make it. And He loves you, He wants you, He desires you, and He made a way to come to Him freely through His Son, Jesus Christ," White-Cain said on Saturday's "My View with Lara Trump."

"I love that He said He came to give us life and life more abundantly. That's the message. It's a message of hope, a message of love, a message of forgiveness and a message of reconciliation and redemption," she said.

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White-Cain’s remarks come as recent polling shows a drop in Americans who say religion is important in their lives and a rise in those who identify with no specific faith.

The apparent shift, she argued, reflects a move away from organized religion rather than a decline in belief, pointing to what she described as growing interest in faith among younger Americans and rising Bible sales.

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"It's not that most people are not believers or that they believe in God. In fact, atheists are less than 5%. It's that they aren't belonging as much, and our culture has changed," she said.

White-Cain suggested a range of factors could be driving the decline in formal affiliation, including skepticism toward institutions and a desire for more authentic expressions of faith.

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"It means that they've dropped off of the institutions. Maybe it's their denomination or what their parents grew up in, but they are connected to God," White-Cain said, pointing to movements of young people pursuing faith and getting baptized.

"There are people that don't like necessarily the restrictions or rigidity, and they're looking in different places for authenticity and for purpose," she said.