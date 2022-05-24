Kellyanne Conway talks 2016 Trump win, political career in memoir, Fox Nation special 'Here's the Deal'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Trump's former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway details her successful political career and how her younger years helped mold her into the political guru she is now in her new memoir and Fox Nation special, "Here's the Deal."

"I told Mr. Trump in 2011 basically what I told him five years later," the former counselor to President Trump said. "Until you are a declared candidate, until you cross the Rubicon and you say, I am running for president, not 'I'm thinking about it,' or ‘so many of you want me to’, or ‘I could, and I should’ — you really never know how many people support you."



"Because it was so impossible for so many Americans to wrap their heads around why anyone, let alone Donald Trump, would want to be president," she continued.

Conway became the first woman to ever run a successful presidential campaign after Donald Trump declared victory in the 2016 election.

She touted the strong women in her life who raised her, and credited them with shaping her conservative views.



"In some ways, my story could be the story of any woman growing up very modestly, raised by a single mom," Conway said. "My father left when I was very young, but I was raised by these strong, independent women."



"Four Italian Catholic women raising me as the Golden Girls, and me becoming a conservative and frankly, a very pro-woman young girl and adolescent without ever having a conversation about politics or feminism," she continued. "Just living it, not saying it."

The former campaign manager praised Trump for championing society's "forgotten" women, one of whom she noted was her mother.

"I think my mother, Diane, was the original forgotten woman that Donald Trump talked about decades later - forgotten by her husband, forgotten by feminism, forgotten by economic upward mobility, forgotten by society, where women were seen as wives and mothers," Conway said.

"Here's the Deal" is available for streaming now on Fox Nation.