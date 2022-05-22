Kellyanne Conway previews memoir, Fox Nation special 'Here's the Deal': 'God had his way' in Trump's 2016 win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kellyanne Conway made history in 2016, becoming the first woman to run a winning presidential campaign as Donald Trump declared victory at the ballot box.

The former counselor to President Trump previewed her new memoir and Fox Nation special, "Here's the Deal," during "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday, sharing how the successful campaign revolutionized politics.

"I'm very grateful, very humbled that Fox News Channel would do a special mostly about my life, the story behind the story," Conway told co-host Will Cain. "I, like most women in the workplace and certainly working moms, had to… elbow my way in and just work hard."

"And it was Donald Trump who did something different than Romney, than any of the Bushes, than John McCain, pick a card, any card, pick a candidate, any candidate," she continued. "He was different, and he wanted something different."



Conway touted the former president and the successful campaign push, arguing he revolutionized the way the American people communicate with the leader of the free world.



"Donald Trump democratized information for everyone," Conway said. "Instant presidential communications; and you see what would have happened if crooked Hillary had been president."

"So God had his way," she continued. "The electorate turned things around in the right way, and Donald Trump produced amazing accomplishments for this country."