Kellyanne Conway: Biden is not paying attention to the American people

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former counselor to President Trump, Kellyanne Conway blasted President Biden for "not paying attention" to recent polls that highlight the issues Americans are concerned about, Friday on "The Five."

NBC, WAPO, CNN DROP DAMNING REPORTS ON WH TURMOIL, SUGGEST ISSUES PLAGUING BIDEN WEREN'T CAUSED BY HIS ADMIN

KELLYANNE CONWAY: For some reason, the only person not paying attention to all of these polls is Joe Biden and his White House. I've never seen such a clear-cut case for how to respond to what the American people say is most important to them. And that's the key about Americans. You don't tell them what's important to them. They tell you. And they're telling us inflation, immigration. In Joe Biden's America, mothers can't find infant formula. Nobody blames Vladimir Putin for that. And he loses America when he doesn't just stand up and say, look, it's been a little bit rough, but we have a plan. We're going to get out of this. Look at all the polls. It's not just that people feel uncertain about their current economic situation. It's that when they project forward, the pessimism is there. They think it will only get worse.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT HERE: