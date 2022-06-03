Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Kellyanne Conway: Biden is not paying attention to the American people

Kellyanne Conway says the media has had enough of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Kellyanne Conway: The media has enough of them Video

Kellyanne Conway: The media has enough of them

Former counselor to President Trump, Kellyanne Conway and 'The Five' co-hosts weigh in on President Biden's crises on 'The Five.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former counselor to President Trump, Kellyanne Conway blasted President Biden for "not paying attention" to recent polls that highlight the issues Americans are concerned about, Friday on "The Five."

NBC, WAPO, CNN DROP DAMNING REPORTS ON WH TURMOIL, SUGGEST ISSUES PLAGUING BIDEN WEREN'T CAUSED BY HIS ADMIN 

KELLYANNE CONWAY: For some reason, the only person not paying attention to all of these polls is Joe Biden and his White House. I've never seen such a clear-cut case for how to respond to what the American people say is most important to them. And that's the key about Americans. You don't tell them what's important to them. They tell you. And they're telling us inflation, immigration. In Joe Biden's America, mothers can't find infant formula. Nobody blames Vladimir Putin for that. And he loses America when he doesn't just stand up and say, look, it's been a little bit rough, but we have a plan. We're going to get out of this. Look at all the polls. It's not just that people feel uncertain about their current economic situation. It's that when they project forward, the pessimism is there. They think it will only get worse.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT HERE:

Mothers can't find infant formula in Biden's America: Kellyanne Conway Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.