Keith Olbermann roundly slammed for 'awful' tweet comparing Trump to ‘a whiny little Kunta Kinte’

Far-left pundit Keith Olbermann apologized after he shocked Twitter on Tuesday by comparing President Donald Trump to “Kunta Kinte,” a fictional slave from the 1976 novel and 1977 TV miniseries “Roots" -- and a lot of people seem to think the lefty broadcaster is racist for making the remark.

“Yes @realDonaldTrump has always been, will always be, and on the day of his bid for re-election, still is: a whiny little Kunta Kinte,” Olbermann tweeted in response to a clip from Trump’s Election Day interview on “Fox & Friends.”

KEITH OLBERMANN WALKS AWAY FROM ESPN GIG TO BASH TRUMP ON DAILY YOUTUBE SHOW

According to Dictionary.com, “Kunta Kinte is also used as a derogatory name for an African person who has recently immigrated to a new place.”

It’s difficult for Democrats and Republicans to find common ground on Election Day, but it see

ms that Olbermann managed to accomplish the feat with his bizarre tweet.

He was condemned from both sides for the reference. Journalist Tim Pool simply wrote, “Keith Olbermann is a racist,” while the Daily Caller noted “Olbermann wins the prize for first awful tweet of Election Day.”

Others took to Twitter to blast Olbermann for his tweet:

Olbermann eventually apologized after the backlash and claimed he wasn’t being racist, but was actually attempting to be vulgar instead.

“Just logged back in: I apologize for my previous subtweet of this. I was using an old 70's-80's technique for calling somebody a c*** without writing/saying c***, just using a sound-alike to call Trump a c*** Deleting previous, largely because this one clarifies the c*** part,” Olbermann wrote.

Olbermann burst on the scene in the early 1990s as a wildly popular anchor of ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” but moved on to politics and hosted a far-left opinion show on MSNBC from 2003 to 2011. He then bounced around the industry and anchored an anti-Trump online program for GQ, “The Resistance,” and authored a book titled, “Trump is F*--ing Crazy: (This is Not a Joke).”

He was widely criticized when his anti-Trump book featured a cover image of himself draped in the American flag, which is visibly touching the ground – a violation of U.S. flag code.

Olbermann wrote in November 2017, when he announced he would walk away from his anti-Trump GQ program: “I am confident now, even more so than I have been throughout the last year, that this nightmare presidency of Donald John Trump will end prematurely — and end soon."

He re-joined ESPN in 2018 and managed to refrain from bashing Trump on the sports network until leaving last month so that he could, once again, condemn the president.