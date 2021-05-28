McEnany torches media, liberal reporters for dismissing Wuhan lab questions

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said that the alleged Wuhan lab leak in China is a ‘credible theory' on Friday and asserted that there was evidence available that the media "chose to ignore."

NEW YORK TIMES HEALTH REPORTER: WUHAN LAB LEAK CORONAVIRUS THEORY HAS 'RACIST ROOTS,' ISN'T 'PLAUSIBLE'

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Now that we know this is a credible theory—we’ve known it since the president of the United States, former President of the United States Donald Trump told us this last year. The press of course called him a conspiracy theorist and now even in the wake of this finding by the Wall Street Journal and the intelligence community that people were sick in the lab. Even in the wake of that, some reporters can’t bring themselves to admit the credibility of that theory…

Mike Pompeo came out on January 15th and said ‘here’s the evidence and he laid out three points about the Wuhan lab engaging in gain-of-function research and the sick members at the laboratory and, exactly as you just said, that this institute has had ties to working on military projects with the Chinese government.

So, there was evidence, the reporters just chose to ignore it.

