Karl Rove argues White House genuinely supports socialist agenda, not just to ‘placate left’

Fox News Staff
The Biden White House has predictably swung hard left on policy and agenda but Fox News contributor Karl Rove argued on "Your World" Wednesday that it might not be just a ploy to please the liberal wing of the Democratic Party.

ROVE: It may be that the economists and the economic advisers inside this White House are of a distinctly more left-wing view. I don’t think they’re doing this just because they want to placate the left. I think they have increasingly been doing this because this is what they want to achieve. There’s this almost-smug conversation going on where, look, Joe Biden is more transformational than even Barack Obama was… 

The White House is not doing this simply because they think it gains them points with AOC and Bernie. They’re doing this because they want to do it. So that means it ain’t going to get better quickly. They’re not going to, sort of, make a U-turn and start being more reasonable and rational about it. I think we’re likely to see more of this as the months go on. 

