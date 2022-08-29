Karine Jean-Pierre slammed for denying anyone 'walks over' the border: 'Can we get a fact check on this one?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News’ Peter Doocy stumped White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over the border crisis, Twitter users declared on Monday.

During a press briefing, Doocy asked Jean-Pierre about the White House’s policy on unvaccinated travelers coming into the United States. He used as an example Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, who has been barred from participating in the U.S. Open due to his refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Doocy noted that thousands of migrants are pouring into the country without being vaccinated or proving their vaccination status. Jean-Pierre initially dismissed the question as two different things, but he continued to press.

"But so how is it two different things? Somebody unvaccinated comes over on a plane. You say that's not OK. Somebody walks into Texas or Arizona unvaccinated, they're allowed to stay? Why?" Doocy asked.

"But that's not how it works," Jean-Pierre said.

"That's what's happening," Doocy fired back. "I know that's not what you guys want to happen. But that is what is happening."

"But that's not it's not like somebody walks over and-" Jean-Pierre stammered.

"That’s exactly what’s happening," Doocy repeated.

Social media users attacked the press secretary for once again failing to properly answer a question and misleading on the border crisis.

Washington Times columnist Tim Young tweeted, "They could, at the very least, find someone who is better at lying for this job..."

"They can’t square this," The Spectator contributor Stephen Miller wrote.

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz wrote, "Someone send Jean-Pierre some video of people literally walking over."

Radio host Ross Kaminsky tweeted, "if you're gonna lie a lot (for a president who makes you like a lot, just like the last president did as well) you have to be competent. KJP is not."

"Who you gonna believe, 18 months of footage or your lyin' eyes?" Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, communications director Nate Madden joked.

"The idea that anyone from the Biden White House can say people are not walking over the southern border of the United States is either lying or ignorant. Can we get a fact check on this one? Because today the White House just straight up lied," Trump 2020 press communications director Erin Perrine wrote.

Former acting ICE director Tom Homan argued on Aug. 18 that the border crisis under President Biden is one of the largest he has seen in over 35 years. Customs and Border Protection recorded over 2 million migrant crosses within the fiscal year of 2022, doubling the number from 2021.