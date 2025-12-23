Kamala Harris suggests mocking her cackle is sexist: 'Out-of-touch standards'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris suggested that it is sexist to mock her distinctive cackle.

Harris made the comment during a recent appearance on the "Rich Little Broke Girls" podcast, when she recalled a reporter asking her about criticisms of lacking humility.

"I don’t aspire to be humble. Humility, yes, is very important. [It’s] a very dated perspective on who women should be. To say, women should be humble. Women should be quiet. Women should laugh quietly," Harris said.

KAMALA HARRIS SAYS SHE HASN'T DECIDED ON 2028 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN AMID REPORT SHE'S 'STEPPING TOWARD' RUN

"Women should not have a sense of humor. Women should not raise their voice," she continued. "I have never felt burdened by those very dated, and I think out-of-touch standards."

The former vice president has previously argued that sexism was to blame for criticism of her cackle, including during an April 2024 interview with talk-show host Drew Barrymore.

"Like, apparently, some people love to talk about the way I laugh," Harris said at the time.

"Well, let me just tell you something: I have my mother’s laugh," she continued. "And I grew up around a bunch of women, in particular, who laughed from the belly."

KAMALA HARRIS WARNS THAT DEMOCRATIC PARTY IS 'STUCK IN THE PAST,' SPEAKING INAUTHENTICALLY

During Harris' appearance on the "Rich Little Broke Girls" podcast, she also gave dating advice to young single women, highlighting the importance of finding someone who is kind and makes them laugh.

"Choose to be with someone who allows you to laugh at yourself and them," she said. "Choose to be with someone who you know you like, going to the grocery store together, taking a walk together."

"There are different phases in your life and you may not know what phase you’re in," Harris added. "Maybe you’re going to choose that you want to have that kind of Friday night relationship — or you want that Sunday morning relationship. Sometimes you can get both — and sometimes they just are oil and water. And that’s okay! Be in those phases where you are having fun!"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Noting that people want different things at various stages in life, Harris said she was not sure if she would have been ready to marry Doug Emhoff, who she married in 2014, earlier in life.

"Doug and I got married in our 40s, and I love my husband so very much. He is my best friend," Harris said.

"We’ve talked about it. If we had met in our 20s, I don’t know that we would have really been in the same place," she added.

Harris' office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.