Kamala Harris snubs Sandra Day O'Connor, Republicans in video celebrating historic 'firsts' for women

Vice President Kamala Harris raised some eyebrows on social media for the glaring omissions from a video celebrating the "firsts" from women in U.S. history.

On Thursday, while commemorating Women's History Month, Harris shared a montage including past remarks she made declaring women as the "backbone of our democracy" and how she "stand[s] on their shoulders."

The video traveled back to 1925 and inched its way to present day to paid tribute to female trailblazers. However, only Democrats were featured in the montage.

For example, Harris offered a nod to Sonia Sotomayor for becoming "the first Latina Supreme Court Justice" as well as Ketanji Brown Jackson for becoming "the first Black woman" to be appointed to the highest court but avoided mentioning Sandra Day O'Connor, the Reagan appointee who famously was the first woman ever to become a Supreme Court justice.

STEPHEN COLBERT CALLS OUT KAMALA HARRIS FOR SIDESTEPPING QUESTION OF WHAT HER ‘ACTUAL ROLE’ IS AS VICE PRESIDENT

The video celebrated former Rep. Patsy Mink, D-Hi., as the first woman of color to be elected to Congress in 1965 as well as but ignored Rep. Jeannette Rankin, R-Mt., who was the first woman elected to Congress in 1916.

HARRIS MOCKED FOR STATING THAT KIDS ARE FACING ‘CLIMATE MENTAL HEALTH’ ISSUES: ‘FUNDAMENTALLY UNSERIOUS’

Several women of color were commemorated in various positions in public office as being "the first" but not for governor as the first two women of color to ever occupy the highest state office were Republicans Nikki Haley of South Carolina and Susana Martinez of New Mexico in 2011. The first female governor, a White Democrat, was included.

INTERNET ROASTS KAMALA HARRIS FOR CLAIMING SHE ONCE ASKED, ‘WHY ARE CONSERVATIVES BAD, MOMMY?’

The vice president highlighted Charlotta Spears Black as the first Black woman to run for vice president and Hillary Clinton as "the first woman to receive a major party nomination," completely overlooking Walter Mondale's running mate Geraldine Ferraro on the 1984 Democratic ticket and John McCain's running mate Sarah Palin on the 2008 Republican ticket.

Additionally, the video celebrated Lelia Davis for becoming "the first African American woman elected mayor" in 1973 in the town of Taft, Oklahoma but ignored America's very first female mayor back in 1887, which was Argonia, Kansas' Susanna Madora Salter, who ran as a member of the Prohibition Party.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris offered herself an extended tribute, noting to viewers she's "the first" woman, Black woman, Indian woman and daughter of immigrants to become vice president. The video also included Delaware's Sarah McBride, "the first" transgender state senator elected in 2020.

Critics panned the selective celebration of women, many pointing out the omission of O'Connor.

The Vice President's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.