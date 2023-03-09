Harris mocked for stating that kids are facing ‘climate mental health’ issues: ‘Fundamentally unserious'

Twitter users ridiculed Vice President Kamala Harris after she voiced the concerns of young children dealing with "climate mental health" problems.

Harris mentioned the climate change-related issue during her recent appearance at the "Aspen Ideas: Climate Conference" in Miami Beach, Florida.

Harris told the crowd in attendance about how she spoke to young climate activists who claim climate change is affecting their mental health.

INTERNET ROASTS KAMALA HARRIS FOR CLAIMING SHE ONCE ASKED, ‘WHY ARE CONSERVATIVES BAD, MOMMY?’

Specifically, the activists told her they were struggling with "climate mental health," she said.

Launching into her anecdote, Harris said, "One of the young leaders was talking to me about climate mental health. I said, ‘Tell me what’s going on with your peers.’"

Speaking for the young activist, Harris repeated the concept: "Climate mental health."

She continued, "I said, ‘I think I can understand that but unpack it for me.' And she talked about how her peers are thinking about it."

Harris said the young woman gave her an example to help her understand, saying, "One example is you know whether, when they’re ready, could they start a family – worried about what that would mean and the stress of it."

The vice president continued, saying, "They were talking about in terms of their peers trying to figure out, you know, they’re going to have to get a job and they’re gonna have to make a living – but what they can do and how can they adapt the education that they are having now to their activism?"

Twitter mocked the speech, with some stating that if kids are stressing about climate change, it’s because politicians like Harris have made alarmist claims about it.

DEMOCRATS ADMIT THEY'VE LOST HOPE IN KAMALA HARRIS: 'CAN'T THINK OF ONE THING SHE'S DONE'

Heritage Foundation research fellow Delano Squire rebuked Harris for her anecdote, tweeting, "’Climate mental health’? We are being led by some of the most fearful, neurotic, and narcissistic people in history. Pack animals typically put those types way in the back. In this country, that dysfunction is part of their appeal."

Earth science professor Dr. Matthew M. Wielicki slammed Harris and other climate activists as the ones stressing kids out with this concept. He tweeted, "Climate alarmism is mental health abuse of young people. Many of my students also expressed concern about having children because the alarmists have convinced them the planet is ending. This will be the lasting legacy of climate alarmism."

Anti-Biden/Harris Democrat Farrukh Shamsi cited the speech as further proof the Biden administration can’t run America. He wrote, "We have a problem in the White House. Biden and Harris have both lost the ability to lead."

Travis County, Texas GOP chairman Matt Mackowiak simply remarked, "These people are insane and fundamentally unserious."

Founder of anti-green energy activism group "Power The Future," Daniel Turner commented, "Kamala Harris is worried about 'climate mental health.' What about the mental health of laid off Keystone XL pipeline workers?"

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, special comms advisor Steve Guest claimed the vice president is "just making stuff up here."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reporter Jim Stinson quipped about the young activist in Harris’ story, saying, "The main warning sign for a kid like this is the fact he asked the question."