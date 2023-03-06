Internet roasts Kamala Harris for claiming she once asked 'Why are conservatives bad, mommy?'

Vice President Kamala Harris shared a childhood memory to bash conservatives Monday that made Twitter users cringe and suggest it was completely made up.

Harris has been widely criticized for her public speaking, ranging from repetitive word salads to personal anecdotes of dubious authenticity. Her participation in a moderated conversation on climate policy at Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities in Colorado gave the latest example.

"I grew up learning about - we called it ecology at the time and so some of us who were born around that time know what I’m saying - and we talked about it in the context of conservation," she said laughing. "In fact, I’m going to share with you a very simple story, which is that I went home one day and I said, 'Well, why are conservatives bad, mommy?’ I thought we were supposed to conserve things."

She added, "I couldn’t reconcile it. Now I can."

A clip of the quote went viral across Twitter, and users shredded her story from multiple angles.

"Her comms team would be wise to keep her far, far away from a camera and a microphone. Forever," 2022 New Hampshire congressional candidate Karoline Leavitt wrote.

Conservative Twitter personality ALX implored, "PLEASE MAKE IT STOP."

Many Twitter users appeared to suggest the story was a complete fabrication.

"This never happened," "The Dana Show" host Dana Loesch wrote.

"I can't tell if she laughs because she believes the content is funny or because she knows there are a few suckers dumb enough to believe this actually happened," writer Virginia Kruta tweeted.

"I'll take, 'Things that never happened for $1,000,'" special advisor for communications for Sen. Ted Cruz, Steve Guest tweeted.

"She’s been around POTUS too long, the only thing missing is ‘not a joke’ at the end," WGY Mornings with Doug Goudie tweeted.

Author and columnist Buzz Patterson wrote, "I bet Kamala and Joe sit around the fire and compare whoppers."

Conservative Twitter personality Andrea Katherine tweeted, "Kamala Harris asked her mother, ‘Why are conservatives bad, Mommy?’ because I thought we were supposed to conserve!’" she wrote. "Then Kamala's mom introduced her to Corn Pop, Kamala's new stepfather. Corn Pop was a bad dude."

"When I listen to Kamala Harris speak, I actually lose the will to live," investor Jason Howerton wrote.

Catholic priest Father Dwight Longenecker observed, "She thinks she is delightful."

"I preferred the ‘fweedom’ story," deputy editor of The Spectator Freddy Gray wrote, making a reference to when Harris appeared to plagiarize a story from civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.