Kamala Harris agrees 2024 could 'genuinely' be the 'last democratic election'

Vice President Kamala Harris expressed her exasperation with former President Trump during a recent podcast interview, and agreed that 2024 "genuinely could be" the last democratic election in America’s history.

Harris made the claims on an episode of the "I’ve Had It" podcast that aired on Tuesday. During the show, Harris spoke to co-hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie "Pumps" Sullivan about politics, notably the Biden-Harris ticket’s rematch with Trump.

In keeping with the show’s theme, Welch and Sullivan played several rounds of "had it or hit it" with the vice president, asking if she’s been a fan of, or has "had it" with a certain topic, person, or thing. They asked her about "astrology," which she replied saying she’s "hit it," noting that she’s a "libra" and describing how that affects her relationship with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

BIDEN RIPPED IN NEW AD SPOTLIGHTING HIS IMMIGRATION RECORD AS BORDER CRISIS ESCALATES: ‘TRUMP WAS RIGHT’

The segment took a more serious turn when the co-hosts asked her whether she’s "had it or hit it" with Trump. Harris replied, "Totally had it."

She continued, "Had it over and over and over again." Shaking her head she added, "There’s so much at stake in this election."

Suggesting that Trump is not a leader because of aggressive rhetoric, Harris said, "It’s not a sign of weakness to have empathy. It’s actually – that’s the kind of character trait of real leaders, is to have some level of care and concern for the suffering of other people."

"There’s so many layers to what is at stake," the vice president told the hosts, noting that "a lot of people have had it" with Trump.

The hosts then mentioned how Trump "telegraphs how crazy he is."

"He tells you over and over again – and on Truth Social at 3 AM in cap locks, and then the next morning on Newsmax. I mean it’s nonstop," Welch lamented.

TRUMP SPOTLIGHTS ‘BIDEN’S BORDER BLOODBATH' DURING STOP IN CRUCIAL BATTLEGROUND STATE HE LOST IN 2020

Harris replied, "There’s no whisper. There is no dogwhistle. It is like a gigantic bark."

Sullivan ratcheted up the intensity, adding, "I don’t think it’s hyperbolic to say this genuinely could be the last democratic election we ever have."

"You’re right," Harris affirmed.

The co-host continued, "Listen to what he says, he’s telling you: Dictators aren’t a dictator for one day and then it’s let the people decide."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The vice president agreed with that sentiment as well and mentioned how several of the world leaders she has met in the last several months have expressed their "real concern" about the upcoming election’s threat to American democracy.