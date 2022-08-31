Expand / Collapse search
Judge Jeanine: We coddle the criminals and forget about the victims

Judge Jeanine says Vice President Kamala Harris helped free a 'dirtbag'

Judge Jeanine: This is a direct result of the Democrats' policies Video

Judge Jeanine: This is a direct result of the Democrats' policies

Fox News host Judge Jeanine and co-hosts from 'The Five' weigh in on Minnesota Freedom Fund, boosted by Kamala Harris, defending helping free convict Shawn Michael Tillman of St. Paul now being charged with murder.

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed the Democrats' policies of "minimizing the victim and… puffing up the criminal" on "The Five" after a convict freed by a Minnesota bail fund program promoted by Kamala Harris was charged with murder.

MINNESOTA BAIL FUND PROMOTED BY KAMALA HARRIS FREED CONVICT NOW CHARGED WITH MURDER

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: But she tweeted if you're able to chip in [to] the Minnesota Freedom Fund to help those protesting on the ground. Let me tell you what this dirtbag was doing. He was indecently exposing himself and he was masturbating in front of a woman. Now, that's not the guy who was protesting on the ground. And so, you know, but she wanted him freed, she got him freed and he killed someone. It happens every day in America. People are being freed with no bail or being freed, even though they've had guns, they can go out and get another gun, they go out and they kill somebody.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:

'The Five': Kamala Harris boosted fund that bailed out felons Video
