Judge Jeanine: We coddle the criminals and forget about the victims

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed the Democrats' policies of "minimizing the victim and… puffing up the criminal" on "The Five" after a convict freed by a Minnesota bail fund program promoted by Kamala Harris was charged with murder.

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: But she tweeted if you're able to chip in [to] the Minnesota Freedom Fund to help those protesting on the ground. Let me tell you what this dirtbag was doing. He was indecently exposing himself and he was masturbating in front of a woman. Now, that's not the guy who was protesting on the ground. And so, you know, but she wanted him freed, she got him freed and he killed someone. It happens every day in America. People are being freed with no bail or being freed, even though they've had guns, they can go out and get another gun, they go out and they kill somebody.

